The first jewels of Cannes 2023

Cannes is back and with the Film Festival the red carpet is back, with actors, directors and, of course, splendid jewels parading. Here are the first pictures. Dubai top model and businesswoman Elvira Jain showed up at the opening of the 76th edition of the Festival with a Damiani Chakra high jewelery necklace in white gold and diamonds, a Belle Epoque high jewelery ring in white gold and diamonds and the Absolute high jewelery earrings in gold white, diamonds and emeralds, also from the Italian Maison. Damiani also for the Italian model Paola Turani. And Damiani also for the Lebanese star Farah Abdel Aziz, with Emozioni earrings in white gold, diamonds and emeralds, Special Classic ring in white gold, diamonds and emeralds, Mimosa bracelet in white gold and diamonds and Mimosa bracelets in white gold and diamonds.

The Parisian Messika is always one of the most present Maisons at events related to entertainment. She immediately appeared on the red carpet with the screening and opening ceremony with Middle Eastern singer Maya Diab, accompanied by founder and designer Valérie Messika. The artist wore the High Jewelry Behind the Light Kandake necklace and earrings, styled with the iconic Toi & Moi pear-shaped diamond ring. Valérie Messika opted for the Diamond Equalizer earrings mixed with the Magnetic Love mono earring, and the Diamond Catcher and wild Moon ring. French actress Elodie Fontan chose the Messika by Kate Moss Liberated Spirit earrings, the Exotic Charm bracelet with the Desert Bloom ring. The French producer Melita Toscan Du Plantier the Diamond Catcher earrings from the Born To Be Wild high jewelery collection.

We must not forget that the Festival also involves male actors. Ethan Hawke, American actor, screenwriter, director and author, wore Piaget’s Altiplano fine jewelry watch at a screening of Pedro Almodóvar’s Strange Way of Life. The Altiplano Ultimate High Jewelry watch, 38 mm, is in white gold, baguette-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds for 5.83 carats, ultra-thin Mechanical Manufacture Piaget with manual winding, with alligator strap. The lower plate and bridges are integrated directly into the case band and were entirely covered with snow-set diamonds, which required four days of meticulous work. Baguette-cut diamonds form a full circle around the off-center dial, while the white gold case back displays a fine line of round diamonds, matching the setting of the folding clasp. Also for the Swiss Maison, Aja Naomi King wore the Flying Parade necklace, the Limelight Extremely ring and the Flying Parade by Piaget earrings.

The high jewelery Maison that is a permanent presence in Cannes is, however, Chopard. Not only does the Swiss company create the golden palm symbol of the Festival every year, but it also presents a special collection on the same days. And she also presents her jewels on prominent celebrities, such as Uma Thurman, who wore this Chopard choker with rubies and a navette diamond in the centre.