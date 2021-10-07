









A special offer that lasts about ten days (15-24 October): Rubinia Gioielli celebrates the third edition of the initiative called Filodellavita Week. Anyone who purchases a jewel from the Filodellavita collection during this period will receive a gift selected from the Filodamore collection. There are two proposals: those who buy a Filodellavita in gold, or in gold and silver, with or without diamonds, will also receive a limited edition bracelet, designed for the occasion, in silver and gold, with a small diamond.



On the other hand, those who prefer a Filodellavita jewel in silver without diamonds, or from the Filodellavita Mini collection, can request the Cupid bracelet by Filodamore in silver as a gift. Both bracelets can be personalized with an initial. Filodellavita Week involves 150 participating jewelers, in addition to the Rubinia brand stores (Milan, Santa Margherita Ligure and Pietrasanta), and the online store on the rubinia.com website.At the time of purchase, you will receive a personal code with which you can request (until November 15) the jewel with personalization, on the dedicated website: filodellavitaweek.com. The bracelets will be delivered by December 23, so that they can be placed under the tree, in case they are intended to be given as gifts.