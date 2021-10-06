









Italian tradition, indeed, Neapolitan to be precise. But with a home in London. This is the story of Cameo & Beyond, a company founded in 2015 by Francesco Paolillo and his wife Soraya. The origins of cammetane have not been forgotten: when a cam a half century ago, Giovanni, and his mother, Ermelinda, started making porcelain cameos. A material different from the usual one (shells or easily carved stones such as agate). The idea was successful. However, the cameo style remained pure, with white figures with a classic shape, such as cherubs and mythological figures, which stand out against a solid color background, set on a silver or vermeil frame.



Francesco Paolillo developed the idea by adding his own taste. He studied at the Venice School of Art in the mid-1980s, and worked in the art, antiques and later vintage jewelry sectors for major brands in New York, London and Paris. The meeting with his wife, Soraya, born in Paris, trained as a journalist to then land in the world of jewelry, created the Cameo & Beyond team, together with his sister Margherita, who takes care of the atelier in Venice, where they are produced the cameos, while the company’s headquarters and design studio remain in the British capital.