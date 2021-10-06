ANELLI, Argento, COLLANE, vetrina — October 6, 2021 at 4:20 am

Italian tradition, indeed, Neapolitan to be precise. But with a home in London. This is the story of Cameo & Beyond, a company founded in 2015 by Francesco Paolillo and his wife Soraya. The origins of cammetane have not been forgotten: when a cam a half century ago, Giovanni, and his mother, Ermelinda, started making porcelain cameos. A material different from the usual one (shells or easily carved stones such as agate). The idea was successful. However, the cameo style remained pure, with white figures with a classic shape, such as cherubs and mythological figures, which stand out against a solid color background, set on a silver or vermeil frame.

Anello in vermeil e porcellana
Anello in vermeil e porcellana

Francesco Paolillo developed the idea by adding his own taste. He studied at the Venice School of Art in the mid-1980s, and worked in the art, antiques and later vintage jewelry sectors for major brands in New York, London and Paris. The meeting with his wife, Soraya, born in Paris, trained as a journalist to then land in the world of jewelry, created the Cameo & Beyond team, together with his sister Margherita, who takes care of the atelier in Venice, where they are produced the cameos, while the company’s headquarters and design studio remain in the British capital.

Anello con cherubino
Anello con cherubino
Bracciale in argento placcato oro con camei di porcellana
Bracciale in argento placcato oro con camei di porcellana
Anello con amorini in argento rodiato e porcellana
Anello con amorini in argento rodiato e porcellana
Collana in argento placcato oro rosa con camei di porcellana
Orecchini a cerchio con cherubini
Orecchini a cerchio con cherubini

Orecchini con profilo di donna dell'antica Roma
Orecchini con profilo di donna dell’antica Roma







