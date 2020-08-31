5 rules for choosing pearl earrings











How to choose pearl earrings? To decide, look at what Kate Middleton wore ♦ ︎

Pearls, especially earrings, have always been a must for queens and princesses. When, for example, Prince Louis was baptized, no one was surprised that his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore pearl earrings (along with a cream Alexander McQueen dress). The earrings, if you’re curious, were by London jeweler Cassandra Goad and cost £ 4,360. Each pearl features a small diamond set, surrounded by 18K yellow gold. Fun Look: The design of these earrings was inspired by clusters of cauliflower in a Sicilian market.





In short, this is just one example. Pearl earrings are regularly worn on the most diverse occasions. There are those who choose pearls and combine them with jeans or those, like Kate Middleton, who use them as a classic and always fashionable jewel also for official occasions, evenings and ceremonies. According to the International Gem Society, white pearls have a link with innocence and purity. In Asia, pearls are considered a symbol of divinity and a higher power due to the external appearance and circular shape of the gem. However, pearl earrings are not all the same. First of all, pearls can have different shapes, not necessarily circular. And, moreover, pearls also have different colors: from pearly white to shades of gold, green or dark gray.



How to choose pearl earrings

1 Choose earrings with dangling pearls, perhaps in the shape of a drop, if you have a rather round face.

2 Better earrings with button pearls, or clusters like those worn by Kate Middleton, if you have an elongated face.

3 The color of the pearls can also be matched to the skin tone. White or golden pearls for those with fair skin, Tahitian pearls with a gray color or with purple hues for those with brown or dark skin.

4 A pair of pearl earrings can be worn on any occasion as long as it is simple, such as stud earrings. Pendant earrings, perhaps combined with diamonds or other precious stones is better if they are reserved for busy evenings.

5 Matching with the dress: white pearls are neutral and can be combined with any outfit. Colored pearls, on the other hand, are to be considered in all respects as jewels to be coordinated with the color of the dress, such as a scarf or a brooch.















