Kahn high jewellery, anello con tormalina paraiba di 5,85 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Gems and Diamonds by Kahn Jewellery

In Hong Kong, Hoey Ho founded the high jewellery brand Kahn Jewellery a decade ago, while another brand, Khoé Jewellery, offers jewellery that is accessible to all. Kahn Jewellery’s jewellery is made in the atelier of the Chinese city, in the central area. The Maison uses expert craftsmen with at least 20 years of experience in creating high jewellery. The brand uses only the finest diamonds and stones. Kahn diamonds are untreated and are accompanied by Gia/Grs/Gublin certificates. Kahn also supports the Kimberly Process, the United Nations-regulated supply chain for the extraction of gems, which guarantees the absence of conflicts in the origin of diamonds.

Collana con tormalina paraiba cabochon di 22 carati e diamanti per 17 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with 22 carat cabochon paraiba tourmaline and 17 carats of diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Kahn Jewellery maintains the premises and presents jewellery that has gems weighing several carats. Coloured stones, such as large paraiba tourmalines, tanzanite or kunzite, are accompanied by a border of diamonds. The style is modern and absolutely Western. The new high jewelry pieces were presented in Europe during Jewellery Geneva.
Anello con kunzite di 23 carati, diamanti e tanzanite ai lati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 23 carats of kunzite, diamonds and tanzanite on the sides. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale con tormalina paraiba di 42 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with 42 carats of cushion cut paraiba tourmaline and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Hoey Ho
Hoey Ho

