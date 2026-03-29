Wide, enveloping cuff that won’t go unnoticed: here’s how to choose the most fashionable wrist jewelry.

How to choose a cuff bracelet, covering the whole wrist? There is nothing like a jewel to make a dull dress more sparkling, but not everyone can wear it and, above all, you pay must attention to the combination with the dress. But if you like, the cuff bracelet is an interesting idea: instead of overlapping thin chains or bangles in the latest fashion, the trend setters wear a high, elegant and sculpted cuff bracelet that wraps around the wrist and part of the forearm. Let’s see how and when to wear it.

Of course, it’s not necessary to be as bold as Diana Vreeland, the historic director of Harper’s Bazar, who wore two alike, one on each arm. And, surely, these cuff bracelets do not have the super powers of that of Wonder Woman: though that there is a return of the cuff it is testified by the launch of Chanel’s Coco Crush, the Louis Vuitton fashion shows and, above all, the news that the jewelers presented.

Almost all jewelers have cuff bracelets in their catalog. There is the bracelet in ethical ebony with diamond inserts by the Bolognese brand Qayten, the cage by Mayet, the sun by Astley Clarke, an English designer much loved by Sienna Miller, the imposing and clear lines of Nikos Koulis softened by the soft tones of mother of pearl, the patented mosaic technique by Plevé invented by Ron Rizzo that inserts diamonds on a crystal surface, the frame of a Gamuchian beehive that is perhaps no longer such an original idea but bees still like them very much, the buckle years old 70 in the version by Janis Savitt and the ancient suggestions of Roberto Coin. But, in short, how to choose the cuff bracelet?

Weight. The first thing to watch out for is the weight. Of course, a nice cuff bracelet is great because it’s noticed. But if it’s made of metal it could be tiring to wear all day. Better not to wear a metal bracelet from morning to night if it is not super light. But, in this case, be careful: it may be less tiring to wear, but easily deformed if you hit it.

Allergies. A lot of metal in contact with the skin could cause allergies for those who are sensitive to metals that are not hypoallergenic, such as platinum or titanium. Take this into consideration before buying a cuff bracelet. Wide bracelets are rarely made all of pure gold, since the amount of metal used for a jewel of this type is considerable.

Wrists. Are your wrists suitable for such a demanding bracelet? Look at them: if you have wrists that are a little wide, it is not advisable to increase the volume with such large bracelets. In this case it is better to opt for thin bracelets, such as those with small chains.

Clothing. A cuff bracelet is beautiful, but challenging. Attention, then to match the bracelet to the type of dress. General rule: if the bracelet has many fancy colors and patterns, it will be better if combined with a solid color dress or shirt. And viceversa. No problem, however, if the dress is sleeveless or short-sleeved. Also check another detail: the bracelet must not have metal elements, such as closures, which could get caught in the fabric with unpleasant consequences.

Style. A cuff bracelet can be rigid, but also made with a soft metal mesh or even with a weave of precious stones. Of course in this last case the cost takes off like a NASA rocket. Which type of bracelet to choose? Rigid bracelets are often less classic. The knitted metal bracelet, especially in gold, is suitable for important evenings, although it is usually not very light to wear. And the gemstone bracelets? If you have one, you don’t need advice … Matilde de Bounvilles