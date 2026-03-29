Bracciale Sicis indossato
Bracciale Sicis indossato

How to choose the cuff bracelet

Wide, enveloping cuff that won’t go unnoticed: here’s how to choose the most fashionable wrist jewelry.

How to choose a cuff bracelet, covering the whole wrist? There is nothing like a jewel to make a dull dress more sparkling, but not everyone can wear it and, above all, you pay must attention to the combination with the dress. But if you like, the cuff bracelet is an interesting idea: instead of overlapping thin chains or bangles in the latest fashion, the trend setters wear a high, elegant and sculpted cuff bracelet that wraps around the wrist and part of the forearm. Let’s see how and when to wear it.

La cantautrice Paola Turci ha indossato gli orecchini ed il bracciale Eclipsis di Pianegonda in argento, topazi e zirconi bianchi
Singer-songwriter Paola Turci wore Pianegonda’s Eclipsis earrings and bracelet in silver, topaz, and white zirconia on the Venice red carpet

Of course, it’s not necessary to be as bold as Diana Vreeland, the historic director of Harper’s Bazar, who wore two alike, one on each arm. And, surely, these cuff bracelets do not have the super powers of that of Wonder Woman: though that there is a return of the cuff it is testified by the launch of Chanel’s Coco Crush, the Louis Vuitton fashion shows and, above all, the news that the jewelers presented.

Bracciale in oro bianco e tormalina, anello in oro rosa e zaffiro rosa
Cora Sheibani, white gold and tourmaline bracelet, rose gold and pink sapphire ring

Almost all jewelers have cuff bracelets in their catalog. There is the bracelet in ethical ebony with diamond inserts by the Bolognese brand Qayten, the cage by Mayet, the sun by Astley Clarke, an English designer much loved by Sienna Miller, the imposing and clear lines of Nikos Koulis softened by the soft tones of mother of pearl, the patented mosaic technique by Plevé invented by Ron Rizzo that inserts diamonds on a crystal surface, the frame of a Gamuchian beehive that is perhaps no longer such an original idea but bees still like them very much, the buckle years old 70 in the version by Janis Savitt and the ancient suggestions of Roberto Coin. But, in short, how to choose the cuff bracelet?

Bracciale e collana in oro giallo della collezione Flapper
Maria Canale, yellow gold bracelet and necklace from the Flapper collection

Weight. The first thing to watch out for is the weight. Of course, a nice cuff bracelet is great because it’s noticed. But if it’s made of metal it could be tiring to wear all day. Better not to wear a metal bracelet from morning to night if it is not super light. But, in this case, be careful: it may be less tiring to wear, but easily deformed if you hit it.

Winnie Harlow, la modella famosa anche per la sua vitiligine, ha riscosso successo con una parure di orecchini, bracciale collana con gemme di Fabergé
Winnie Harlow, the model also known for her vitiligo, found success with a set of earrings, bracelet, and necklace with Fabergé gemstones

Allergies. A lot of metal in contact with the skin could cause allergies for those who are sensitive to metals that are not hypoallergenic, such as platinum or titanium. Take this into consideration before buying a cuff bracelet. Wide bracelets are rarely made all of pure gold, since the amount of metal used for a jewel of this type is considerable.

Jennifer Lopez con gioielli Harry Winston: Purple Dragon Necklace con incastonato uno zaffiro viola di 65.32 carati su una collana di diamanti con 129.48 carati, su platino. Inoltre, orecchini chandelier di diamanti, vintage del 1972, con 29.59 carati di diamanti su platino, bracciale con diamanti per 67.22 carati sempre su platino, anello con diamante di 15.99 carati
Jennifer Lopez with Harry Winston jewelry: Purple Dragon Necklace set with a 65.32-carat purple sapphire, set on a 129.48-carat diamond necklace in platinum. Also, vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings with 29.59 carats of diamonds in platinum, a 67.22-carat diamond bracelet in platinum, and a 15.99-carat diamond ring

Wrists. Are your wrists suitable for such a demanding bracelet? Look at them: if you have wrists that are a little wide, it is not advisable to increase the volume with such large bracelets. In this case it is better to opt for thin bracelets, such as those with small chains.

Bracciale in diamanti con orologio di William Goldberg
William Goldberg diamond watch bracelet

Clothing. A cuff bracelet is beautiful, but challenging. Attention, then to match the bracelet to the type of dress. General rule: if the bracelet has many fancy colors and patterns, it will be better if combined with a solid color dress or shirt. And viceversa. No problem, however, if the dress is sleeveless or short-sleeved. Also check another detail: the bracelet must not have metal elements, such as closures, which could get caught in the fabric with unpleasant consequences.

Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti
Garavelli, yellow gold and diamond bracelet

Style. A cuff bracelet can be rigid, but also made with a soft metal mesh or even with a weave of precious stones. Of course in this last case the cost takes off like a NASA rocket. Which type of bracelet to choose? Rigid bracelets are often less classic. The knitted metal bracelet, especially in gold, is suitable for important evenings, although it is usually not very light to wear. And the gemstone bracelets? If you have one, you don’t need advice … Matilde de Bounvilles

Bracciale con opali, spinelli e diamanti
Yael Design, bracelet with opals, spinels, and diamonds
Bracciale stile art déco in platino, diamanti e onice
Neil Lane, art deco bracelet in platinum, diamonds, and onyx
Alexandra Albini, bracciale in oro con tanzanite
Lexandra Albini, gold bracelet with tanzanite
Braccialetto Eshira. Un bracciale di ispirazione africana che riassume il ricco patrimonio di Ena Iro. Traendo ispirazione dalla tribù Punu, realizzato in titanio e presenta zaffiri gialli e rosa misti e diamanti champagne. Il lato del bracciale è impreziosito da zaffiri blu con taglio princess
Ena Iro, Eshira bracelet. An African-inspired bracelet that epitomizes Ena Iro’s rich heritage. Drawing inspiration from the Punu tribe, it is crafted from titanium and features mixed yellow and pink sapphires and champagne diamonds. The side of the bracelet is embellished with princess-cut blue sapphires
Bracciale di Sylvia Furmanovich in legno di acero giapponese scolpito, oro 18 carati e diamanti
Sylvia Furmanovich bracelet in carved Japanese maple wood, 18-karat gold, and diamond

Tags:

You might be interested in

bobdil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collier Sunny, 2025, gold plated bronze
Previous Story

Flowers and leaves become jewelry with Julie Hamisky

Latest from Campus