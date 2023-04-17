The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy made up of billions of stars and planets, including the Sun and our Earth. Part of the Milky Way is visible in the sky and has always fascinated mankind. The Parisian Maison Morphée has chosen our galaxy as inspiration for the couple’s relationship: the galaxy moves in time with a circular motion, men and women choose paths that revolve around the construction of a common life. Starting from these considerations, Morphée has designed an engagement ring that has special characteristics.



The Galaxy ring has a design that resembles a spiral, in homage to the Milky Way. The novelty is that it combines an engagement ring, a wedding ring and finally a third ring that is added for a special occasion, such as an anniversary or the birth of a child. The engagement ring, therefore, can combine several bands, in simple gold or set with gems, to compose a jewel that is enriched over time. Furthermore, the ring is customizable: it is offered in the three main colors of gold, with the central gem and the surrounding gems of your choice. Obviously, at different prices.