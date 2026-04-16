The Maison presents Hidden Garden, the first installment of its high jewelry collection inspired by spring and nature.

Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book is one of the most anticipated events in high jewelry. The new 2026 collection is titled Hidden Garden and, as the name suggests, is inspired by the secret and enchanting aspects of nature. The collection was conceived by Nathalie Verdeille, senior vice president and chief artistic officer of Tiffany & Co., in conjunction with the Tiffany Design Studio. The design honors the American Maison’s tradition of exceptionally paired gemstones and expert craftsmanship. Nathalie Verdeille’s fourth Blue Book Collection will be presented in three phases: the newly unveiled spring collection, followed by summer and fall.

Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden reflects our ongoing commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and the highest standards of gemology. This collection—one of Tiffany & Co.’s most important traditions for over a century—honors Jean Schlumberger’s legacy while showcasing how we continue to reinterpret it for the contemporary fine jewelry client. Under the creative guidance of Nathalie Verdeille, and in close collaboration with our gemologists and artisans, we are continually pushing the boundaries of design and technical excellence.

Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co.

Spring is also a fitting time to introduce the theme of nature renewing itself, for example through hand-crafted gold tendrils, platinum leaves, and geometric structures. The first theme, Butterfly, explores a beloved motif from Tiffany & Co.’s history. Untreated padparadscha sapphires and Montana sapphires create a delicate play of pink-orange and denim blue hues, evoking the fragile beauty of wings. In addition to the flora, fauna also awakens in spring. Thus, Fancy Vivid Yellow or oval-cut white diamonds are used to compose delicate butterflies. In keeping with the collection’s metamorphosis theme, some pendants can also be worn as brooches, reflecting the House’s tradition of transformable design.

The Monarch butterfly theme draws inspiration from an archival Schlumberger necklace featuring a hidden monarch butterfly. Nestled within the finely crafted leaves are perfectly matched, untreated cushion-cut sapphires from Sri Lanka and Madagascar. In an alternative vision, the foliage becomes a canvas for extraordinary diamonds, including a pair of earrings featuring emerald-cut diamonds totaling over 10 carats, D color, flawless clarity, and rare Type IIa. The dual metals within these designs reflect the House’s heritage of masterfully blending platinum and gold.

Bird on a Rock, Tiffany & Co.’s iconic design in this collection, rests on cushion-cut Santa Maria aquamarines from Brazil. Custom-cut chrysoprase beads create a lush green tableau, enhancing the vibrancy of the deeply saturated blues of the aquamarines. A transformable necklace, featuring a pair of animated birds and an aquamarine weighing over 22 carats, can also be worn as a brooch. The Paradise Bird theme continues through a series of brooches. Each playful creation features a fantastical bird perched on an exceptional gemstone—Mexican fire opal, Brazilian rubellite, Ethiopian blue chalcedony, or Madagascar spessartite—selected for its vibrant character and chromatic intensity. Feathers unfurl through pointillist compositions of richly colored gemstones that echo the hue of the center stone, while unexpected pairings, such as emeralds with turquoise and tsavorite, or cut gemstones paired with diamonds, imbue each creature with a sense of life and movement.

The Parrot theme draws inspiration from Schlumberger’s parrot brooches created for Tiffany & Co. in the 1960s. Untreated blue and purple sapphires punctuate a playful mosaic of feathered motifs, while diamonds are paired with paillonné enamel in a painterly palette of deep blue, duck green, and Tiffany Blue. Hand-applied with extraordinary precision, the vibrant color palette of the enamel feathers evokes the iridescent movement of wings in flight, creating a striking yet harmonious silhouette, balanced by sculptural platinum feathers and delicate yellow gold accents.

Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2026 Jewels

The Bee theme, inspired by Schlumberger’s iconic Two Bees ring, explores a sophisticated interplay of honeycomb patterns and organic movement. Exceptional oval-cut diamonds are set within geometric hexagonal shapes, finished in yellow gold, culminating in a stunning ring centered on a Type IIa oval diamond, D color, flawless clarity, weighing over 10 carats, delicately framed by hidden figurative bees.

Floral motifs bloom throughout the collection. Jasmine reinterprets a Schlumberger design from 1961–1962 through intricate platinum braiding and a grid pattern, enhanced by a Type IIa cushion-cut diamond, D color, flawless clarity, weighing over 18 carats. In another set, cushion-cut kunzite, one of Tiffany & Co.’s historic gemstones, illuminates the creations, delicately enhancing the jasmine floral motif in some of its pieces. Marguerite reinterprets the daisy through sculpted platinum petals in two different versions: one embellished with untreated pink sapphires, expressing a delicate yet vibrant silhouette; another composed of emerald-cut diamonds, breaking down the flower’s shape, playing with negative space to create an unexpectedly bold design. Bloom captures the moment before a flower blooms, through pink and purple sapphires accented with diamonds—a striking interpretation within the collection, as the pieces are crafted entirely in yellow gold, while the rest of the collection features creations in platinum or platinum and gold.

The Twin Bud theme reinterprets an archival Jean Schlumberger motif through meticulously articulated platinum tendrils that intertwine and intersect. Crafted with vividly colored, untreated Zambian emeralds and a dazzling array of diamonds, the two blossoms seem suspended in a fleeting moment. In the emerald version, perfectly matched pear-cut and cabochon stones form vibrant blooms along sculptural vines, embellished with bright-cut and cut-down diamonds and touches of yellow gold for texture and depth. In the diamond set, sinuous platinum vines trace elegant lines across the skin, punctuated by gold-tipped blooms culminating in pear-cut diamonds.

The Palm theme features intertwined leaves revealing untreated oval rubies from Mozambique, selected for their vibrant hue and fluorescence, exemplifying Tiffany & Co.’s tradition of crafting perfectly matched gems. In a parallel set, radiant diamonds cascade, capturing the movement and brilliance of sunlit foliage.