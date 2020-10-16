The coincidences of Maria Marchegiani











The jewellery by Maria Marchegiani: works that bloom in the small town of Jesi.

There are jewels that are not born in Paris, and even in Milan, Vicenza and Valenza. There are jewels that, however, are born in a city of Italy, which isn’t famous for its boutiques. Yet in Jesi, a small town in the Marche region, works with appropriate conviction the creator and designer Maria Marchegiani. Coincidentally, as for other designers, she has an artistic background: he started with build sets for the theater, paint, restore old paintings, ironwork, ceramics. In her story, among other things, has a diploma at school of the sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro with Iris Project, a jewel-anthropological and contemporary sculpture.



She turns herself, then, to goldsmith’s art: began his career in 2004 when he opened a studio of design and laboratory Goldsmith Art Marchegiani in the historic Via degli Orefici that another coincidence, it is the place where he worked Lucagnolo, a student of Welcome Cellini. With this patron saint in the area, Maria Marchegiani uses silver, gold, precious and semi-precious gems, with metal alloys that are created entirely within the laboratory, also with special colors. The inspirational motifs are the most diverse: from the natural and the man. Are more than abstract ideas real models. But also she can make also custom jewelry.















