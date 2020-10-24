Anna Sheffield’s sustainable jewelry











She was born and raised in New Mexico, which she remembers every time she cooks a spicy dish. Then, Anna Sheffield studied sculpture and fine arts in San Francisco. But she also worked in a tattoo parlor (as evidenced by her arms covered in drawings), in Saudi Arabia and in a small town in Virginia. For just over ten years, however, she has been a successful jewelry designer, with two stores in New York and Los Angeles. Since she considers jewels to be talismans, they may have brought her luck.



In any case, she is appreciated for several reasons. First of all for the ability to blend design, architecture and some echoes of indigenous craftsmanship. The second reason is that she has focused more on rings, reinventing the classic jewel destined to seal the engagement. Anna Sheffield has also created a Maison that is particularly attentive to the environment: she uses recycled gold which, she says, is not lacking and therefore it is not necessary to extract it. And she chooses carefully selected diamonds, with certified origin and sustainable extraction. Finally, she founded the Future Heritage Fund, in collaboration with the New Mexico Community Foundation, which grants funds to a number of non-profit cultural, environmental and educational organizations in New Mexico: at least 20% of Future Heritage sales are destined for this collection.

















