Gold and good feelings for Gumuchian’s jewelry











Three women of Armenian origin: Anita Gumuchian and her daughters Myriam and Patricia. It was they who continued the centenary history of the family in jewelry. Jewelry designed by women for women, they emphasize. And they do it in the center of Manhattan, New York. Diamonds and colored gems are the ingredients behind the Maison, which has the family name, Gumuchian.



Those of the Maison are all high quality jewels, in platinum or yellow, white and pink with 18 carats. The shape of the jewels, without being extravagant, is a mix of modern styles from which occasionally some oriental allusion emerges. Gumuchian also offers important pieces, such as earrings with emeralds or the ring with a large cabochon sapphire in the center. Furthermore, two collections are linked to philanthropic objectives. The first is dedicated to the protection of bees, insects that are fundamental for natural balance: the jewels use the hexagonal shape of the cells in the hives. The second also serves to finance the cardiology department of the Columbia Medical Center: it is no coincidence that the collection is called Tiny Hearts.















