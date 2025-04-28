The brand is called Benoi, but it should be read Be-noi. Be, the verb to be in English, and noi, the personal pronoun in Italian that corresponds to us in English. In short, the name means to be ourselves, but it also alludes to the union between Italian design and Indian manufacturing. The new brand is the result of the initiative of the De Luca family who gave life to the Cameo Italiano brand and the Indian maison Bnm, founded in 2004 and managed by Binoy Shah and Malav Shah.

Benoi, in short, is the meeting of two cultures, India and Italy: the vision of an Indian producer of high jewelry that merges with that of an interpreter of the highest values ​​of Italian craftsmanship in the world of luxury.

As an Indian traveling the world, I have noticed the perception that culturally we excel at making things happen, but we are not always associated with quality. This impression stuck with me and inspired my dream: to create a team that showcased India’s vision and hard work, but blended beautifully with Italian charm and craftsmanship. And that’s where my brother Malav and I met Gino Di Luca.

Binoy Shah

The result is high-end jewelry, which debuted at Jewellery Geneva: large gemstones, fine workmanship, high-impact pieces, but without the excess of ornamentation (for Western tastes) that characterizes much traditional Indian production. In short, a mix on what has been called the Cotton Road, that is, between India and the West.