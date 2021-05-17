Chrysler and The Dancing Sun, two super diamonds with Christie’s











Spring is one of the two periods of the year when large jewelery auctions are concentrated. After the one in Geneva, Christie’s offers another Magnificent Jewels auction in New York for June 8, preceded by the online sale of jewelery from 20 May to 4 June. The auction includes a significant selection of colored diamonds, colorless diamonds and precious stones, along with pieces signed by Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, Jar, Tiffany & Co and Van Cleef & Arpels. Estimates range from $ 10,000 to $ 3,500,000.

The auction on June 8 is led by The Dancing Sun, a huge intense yellow diamond of 204.36 carats, VVS2 purity (estimate 3.5-5.5 million dollars). The Dancing Sun is the largest honed diamond mined in North America. This exceptional stone, along with six additional diamonds (lots 62-67) ranging from 14.52 to 1.06 carats, were cut and polished from the largest quality rough diamond found in North America: weighing 552, 74 carat, the stone was discovered in 2018 by the Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada.

Also featured is the Chrysler Diamond, a magnificent pear-shaped diamond of 54.03 carats, color D, Internally Flawless (estimate 3.5-4.5 million). The story of this exceptional stone began in 1958, when Harry Winston bought what was then known as the Louis XIV diamond owned by Thelma Chrysler Foy, daughter of Walter Chrysler, an automotive entrepreneur who also gave his name to the famous Art Deco skyscraper in New York. Set for the first time in a tiara and exhibited at the Musée du Louvre (1962), the diamond was sold by Winston in 1963, along with a 61.80-carat diamond, to Eleanor Loder. The current owner acquired the pair of gems in 1983: now the diamonds are referred to as the Gemini and included in Notable Diamonds of the World. The Chrysler diamond is now mounted in a necklace and will rightfully go to auction in New York.

The Christies auction includes an important selection of jewels from the mythical Jar, which includes almost 20 creations. The most important piece is a pair of natural pearl and diamond earrings (estimate 700,000-1,000,000 dollars). Joel Arthur Rosenthal’s passion for unparalleled perfection and innovation earned him a retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2013: he is the first living jeweler to be granted this honor. Three jewels for sale from this collection, Lots 150, 152 and 154, were presented in this prestigious exhibition.



Additional highlights of the auction include The Flawless Match, a ring composed of a brilliant blue pear-shaped diamond of 2.52 carats and a pear-shaped diamond of 2.43 carats, color D, Internally Flawless, Type IIa. Also on sale are another 2.58 carat deep purplish pink collectible diamond, a rare 4.10 carat fancy blue-gray diamond ring and an 11.93 carat emerald-cut diamond, color G, purity VS2, by Harry Winston.The online jewelry sale (May 20-June 4) features a wide selection of fine jewelry and iconic designs by Bvlgari, Cartier, David Webb, Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co., JAR and Van Cleef & Arpels.