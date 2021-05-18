Monte Carlo succulent with Zeades











From the Maison of bijoux Zeades a collection that is inspired by the succulent plants of Monte Carlo ♦ ︎

In 2012 the fashion jewelry ambitions welcomed a new protagonist: Zeades. It is a brand that has a story of its own: it proposes, in fact, bijoux, not only in metal but also in leather. Bracelets, above all, in a dual role of leather goods and jewelers. Danielle Devreese and Frédéric Brega invented this double soul, which also appeared at the last Baselworld.



Both architects have decided to base themselves in Monte Carlo: the principality of Monaco gives bijoux a particular, selective flavor, regardless of the materials used for bracelets and necklaces. Furthermore, Monte Carlo is also a source of inspiration. The Exotic Garden line, for example, was born by observing the succulent plants of the Exotic Garden of Monaco, and interprets extravagant plant forms. Danielle Devreese is the artistic director: in 1992 she won the Bruynseraede-De Witte Award, which selects the greatest hope every year at the Royal Academy of Belgium.