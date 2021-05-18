Argento, , bracciale — May 18, 2021 at 4:17 am

Monte Carlo succulent with Zeades




From the Maison of bijoux Zeades a collection that is inspired by the succulent plants of Monte Carlo ♦ ︎

In 2012 the fashion jewelry ambitions welcomed a new protagonist: Zeades. It is a brand that has a story of its own: it proposes, in fact, bijoux, not only in metal but also in leather. Bracelets, above all, in a dual role of leather goods and jewelers. Danielle Devreese and Frédéric Brega invented this double soul, which also appeared at the last Baselworld.

Pendente Voyage in argento placcato oro rosa, cristalli
Both architects have decided to base themselves in Monte Carlo: the principality of Monaco gives bijoux a particular, selective flavor, regardless of the materials used for bracelets and necklaces. Furthermore, Monte Carlo is also a source of inspiration. The Exotic Garden line, for example, was born by observing the succulent plants of the Exotic Garden of Monaco, and interprets extravagant plant forms. Danielle Devreese is the artistic director: in 1992 she won the Bruynseraede-De Witte Award, which selects the greatest hope every year at the Royal Academy of Belgium. Alessia Mongrando

Anello Bourgeon in argento placcato oro rosa, con cristalli
Anello Bulles Ye in argento placcato oro giallo, con cristalli
Anello Petit Voyage Ye in argento placcato oro giallo, con cristalli e pelle
Anello Petit Voyage Ye in argento placcato oro rosa, con cristalli e pelle
Orecchini in argento placcato oro rosa, con cristalli
Orecchini in argento placcato oro rosa, con cristalli

Collana in argento con placcata rodio, con morganite e acquamarina
Collana in argento con placcata rodio, con morganite e acquamarina







