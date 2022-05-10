









Strepitosi, refined, complicated: the exclusive jewels (40 per year) of Saboo Fine Jewels ♦ ︎

In India, the city of Jaipur, in Rajasthan, is also the capital of jewelry for its tradition in the processing of gems. There are many jewelry companies that cut and assemble precious stones. But few are those able to embed the gems one inside the other, with complicated, delicate and very difficult joints. As you know, for example, Saboo Fine Jewels. La Maison has become famous, among other things, precisely because of its processing capacity, which sometimes touches the unthinkable.



The company’s history began in the 1930s, with Chand Bihari Saboo. From the business of gems the company founded by Saboo has evolved and in 1980, his sons, Rajendra and Surendra, formed Saboo Fine Jewels. Which, however, now is based in Hong Kong. Even in the Chinese city, however, they have not lost contact with the world of precious stones. Indeed, Saboo Fine Jewels is famous for the choice of gems, as well as for their processing. But not only: for some jewels, for example, it uses the conch pearls, among the rarest and most expensive. A pearl conch is the fruit of a non-pearly calcareous concretion produced by the Queen Conch mollusk. They have a pinkish color, with different shades.Given, however, that the jewels of Saboo are the top of the top and, above all, difficult to manufacture, the Maison manages to produce only 40 per year. The last frontier is the use of colored titanium, light metal, resistant, but very difficult to work with. To create a pin, a unique piece made to measure, for example, a half year of work is been needed, between the search for stones, the special cut and the goldsmith’s art. And what is more precious than time?













