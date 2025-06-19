Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York closed with 100% of lots sold, totaling $87.7 million. This was an exceptional result for the auction house, which has been selling historic gems and jewelry. At the center of the auction were two extraordinary jewels: the Marie-Thérèse Pink, a rare 10.38-carat fancy purple-pink kite-shaped diamond, mounted by Jar and shrouded in the mystery and romance of the French royal family: it sold for $14 million, setting a new world auction record for a Jar jewel. The Blue Belle, a massive 392.52-carat Ceylon sapphire, sold for $11.3 million. The colored gems attracted considerable attention and interest, setting the stage for a season of record results and global participation.



This season’s results highlight the tremendous demand for jewels of exceptional rarity, provenance and workmanship. In addition to the regal splendor of the Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond and the Blue Belle Sapphire, private collections and superb jewels were met with enthusiastic and competitive bidding, driven by the passion and expertise of our team. These successes underscore Christie’s global reach, market leadership and ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible result for our clients.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewellery



The sale also featured several important private collections. The Lucille Coleman collection featured one of the most significant groups of mystery-set jewels ever to appear at auction. The collection’s top lot was a Van Cleef & Arpels mystery-set brooch with rubies and diamonds, which sold for $1.5 million, nearly three times its high estimate of $600,000 and set a new world record for a mystery-set jewel sold at auction. The group totaled $7.4 million. Proceeds will benefit the late collector’s chosen philanthropic institutions.



The Anne H. Bass jewelry collection totaled $8.8 million, led by a pair of superb Van Cleef & Arpels diamond drop earrings, which sold for nearly $2 million, in addition to notable results from her sensational Jar, David Webb, and Bulgari jewelry collection. The Jar sapphire, emerald, and diamond necklace sold for $1.5 million, nearly eight times its low estimate.



Mughal jewelry from a royal collection reached $14.8 million, with the Mughal carved emerald necklace selling for $6.2 million, the Mughal emerald and gem necklace for $5.5 million, and the Mughal three-strand spinel and natural pearl necklace selling for $3 million, all exceptional results.

Signature jewelry attracted strong interest, including a Cartier Art Deco gem and diamond bracelet, selling for $831,600, more than four times the low estimate, a Cartier Art Deco gem and diamond brooch, selling for $340,200, and a Harry Winston diamond pendant necklace, selling for $2,409,500.

