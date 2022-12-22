









Marina Salerno belongs to the category of women who have changed their lives: they enjoy designing jewels more than holding important roles in the business world. And for this reason, in 2019 you founded the Bianca Baykam brand in Milan. After graduating in Economics and Commerce in Padua, the role of junior marketing manager at Nestlé and then as head of marketing at Relight, the manager abandoned sales strategies and embraced her passion, also thanks to the diploma in gemology obtained at ‘Igi, Italian Gemological Institute.



The new life coincided with the launch of Bianca Baykam, a name that coincides with that of her daughter, while her surname is that of her ex-husband, the entrepreneur of Turkish origin Gokhan Baykam. And right in the Istanbul bazaar, says the designer, she discovered her passion for jewelry. Probably also for this reason, the collections of the Milanese Maison are defined as a marriage between Italian savoir faire and the charm of Ottoman and Byzantine culture. The jewels, however, do not have an oriental shape: the design is rather simple, pleasant, suitable for everyday life. Bianca Baykam jewels are in 925 silver plated 18-karat rose gold or in natural colour, made in the Arezzo district. There is no shortage of semi-precious gems, such as topaz, tourmaline, amethyst, chalcedony, opal, carnelian, peridot, labradorite, amazonite or quartz, which testify to the designer’s passion for gems.













