Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Bianca Baykam, in Milan gems and charm of the Orient

in vetrina




Marina Salerno belongs to the category of women who have changed their lives: they enjoy designing jewels more than holding important roles in the business world. And for this reason, in 2019 you founded the Bianca Baykam brand in Milan. After graduating in Economics and Commerce in Padua, the role of junior marketing manager at Nestlé and then as head of marketing at Relight, the manager abandoned sales strategies and embraced her passion, also thanks to the diploma in gemology obtained at ‘Igi, Italian Gemological Institute.

Bracciale con ametista, quarzo rosa, calcedonio verde, pietra di luna, radice di rubino
Bracciale con ametista, quarzo rosa, calcedonio verde, pietra di luna, radice di rubino

The new life coincided with the launch of Bianca Baykam, a name that coincides with that of her daughter, while her surname is that of her ex-husband, the entrepreneur of Turkish origin Gokhan Baykam. And right in the Istanbul bazaar, says the designer, she discovered her passion for jewelry. Probably also for this reason, the collections of the Milanese Maison are defined as a marriage between Italian savoir faire and the charm of Ottoman and Byzantine culture. The jewels, however, do not have an oriental shape: the design is rather simple, pleasant, suitable for everyday life. Bianca Baykam jewels are in 925 silver plated 18-karat rose gold or in natural colour, made in the Arezzo district. There is no shortage of semi-precious gems, such as topaz, tourmaline, amethyst, chalcedony, opal, carnelian, peridot, labradorite, amazonite or quartz, which testify to the designer’s passion for gems.
Anello in argento placcato oro con tormalina rosa
Anello in argento placcato oro con tormalina rosa

Bracciale con quarzo rosa, tormalina rosa, topazio azzurro, quarzo fumé, prasiolite, peridoto
Bracciale con quarzo rosa, tormalina rosa, topazio azzurro, quarzo fumé, prasiolite, peridoto
Marina Salerno
Marina Salerno
Orecchini con labradorite
Orecchini con labradorite
Orecchini con quarzo fumé, corniola, quarzo rosa e calcedonio azzurro
Orecchini con quarzo fumé, corniola, quarzo rosa e calcedonio azzurro
Orecchini con quarzo rosa, calcedonio azzurro, topazio london
Orecchini con quarzo rosa, calcedonio azzurro, topazio london
Orecchini con quarzo rosa, tormalina rosa e prasiolite
Orecchini con quarzo rosa, tormalina rosa e prasiolite







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top