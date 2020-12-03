Bijoux for Christmas by Mabina Gioielli











Bijoux ready for Christmas. In this case they are bijoux suitable for those who do not want or cannot spend too much. These are the earrings of the Milanese brand Mabina Gioielli. More precisely, earrings are earcuffs, ie jewels that have more than a single attachment point to the ear. The ear cuffs are available in two versions, one in natural 925 silver and the other in 925 rose silver. The cost is 19 euros each for both. The earcuffs are composed of an open circle and a chain that joins an element set with a cubic zirconia.



Among the novelties, Mabina also offers a series of stud earrings in 925 silver in natural or pink color, with white cubic zirconia of different shapes (10 euros each) or in different colors. The shapes also change: the synthetic stones can have heart cut, pink, white, tourmaline, amethyst, and can be used alone in combination with each other. Some models use cultured pearls of different sizes instead.

















