Pandora wears Christmas











It is not necessary to decorate a Christmas tree to celebrate the festive period. Pandora also suggests another possibility: that of wearing small jewels on the Christmas theme. Reindeer, Santa Claus, fir trees with typical decorations: the Danish brand presents a series of elements on the theme of winter holidays that are added to the classic silver bracelets. The Christmas tree charm, for example, is hand-finished and made of 925 sterling silver. The tree includes stars, hearts and snowflakes, as well as green and red stones, which represent other hanging decorations. A star at the top and a carved snowflake at the bottom complete this detailed jewel. Price: 49 euros.



The Isa the star charm, on the other hand, features a smiling carved mouth, eyes with long lashes and a curl at the top. Isa, which is part of the Pandora Friends, costs 29 euros. Santa Claus could not miss, sitting with a gift: the symbolic character of the holidays is depicted with a big nose, shoes with decorated soles and a cap over the eyes painted with red enamel applied by hand and holds a special gift with a plate where c ‘is written X Santa. Price: 39 euros.

















