vetrina — January 8, 2020 at 4:25 am

Ricardo Basta, fantasy of the King of Platinum





Look at what is capable of doing Ricardo Basta. The pieces of highly engineered gemological which is offering are very expensive, much (almost they needs five zero). But these are small masterpieces that hardly able to find on the market. Basta is an Argentine born and raised in Buenos Aires, but at age 19 he moved to the United States.

Orecchini con 50 carati di zaffiro viola, foglie in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti rossi e bianchi
Orecchini con 50 carati di zaffiro viola, foglie in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti rossi e bianchi

Now her boutique in Santa Monica, California, is a kind of Mecca for lovers of fine jewelry. His ability to work was reached also thanks to the work as an apprentice, where he learned to restore jewelry Victorian, Edwardian and Art Deco. In short, only those who know the past can create the future. Enough, in fact, it has become known for its technical innovations: many of its jewels have some moving parts. In addition, it is a master in the working (difficult) of platinum. About use of this metal, durable but complicated to use, was a pioneer. His career continued triumphantly, so that Ricardo Basta was involved in many exhibitions devoted to his work. Look at these pictures and you’ll understand why. Matilde de Bounvilles

Anello con citrino di 75 carati
Anello con citrino di 75 carati
Anello in oro bianco con zircone blu da 12,62 carati circondato da 153 diamanti
Anello in oro bianco con zircone blu da 12,62 carati circondato da 153 diamanti
Orecchini con crisoprasio e rubini su oro giallo
Orecchini con crisoprasio e rubini su oro giallo
Orecchini con ovali di tormalina rosa, verde e blu, diamanti e platino
Orecchini con ovali di tormalina rosa, verde e blu, diamanti e platino
Anello con rubellite cabochon di 15,84 carati circondata a diamanti e rubini su oro giallo
Anello con rubellite cabochon di 15,84 carati circondata a diamanti e rubini su oro giallo

Anello con tormalina rosa di 58,18 carati
Anello con tormalina rosa di 58,18 carati







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *