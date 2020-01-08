Ricardo Basta, fantasy of the King of Platinum











Look at what is capable of doing Ricardo Basta. The pieces of highly engineered gemological which is offering are very expensive, much (almost they needs five zero). But these are small masterpieces that hardly able to find on the market. Basta is an Argentine born and raised in Buenos Aires, but at age 19 he moved to the United States.



Now her boutique in Santa Monica, California, is a kind of Mecca for lovers of fine jewelry. His ability to work was reached also thanks to the work as an apprentice, where he learned to restore jewelry Victorian, Edwardian and Art Deco. In short, only those who know the past can create the future. Enough, in fact, it has become known for its technical innovations: many of its jewels have some moving parts. In addition, it is a master in the working (difficult) of platinum. About use of this metal, durable but complicated to use, was a pioneer. His career continued triumphantly, so that Ricardo Basta was involved in many exhibitions devoted to his work. Look at these pictures and you’ll understand why. Matilde de Bounvilles















