Viren Bhagat: the genius of Mumbai




The extraordinary jewels of the Indian master Vivren Bhagat.
If you like the jewelry you see on this page you don’t look for the website of Viren Bhagat. There is not. And if ever there is a luxury most luxurious of others in the age of ever-network connection is just to not have a website. It can mean two things: you’re nobody and you do not feel the need, or you are so famous as you can snub the usual web brochure. Viren Bhagat, as you may have guessed, is part of this second species of human beings, those who do not need a business card to represent them. It is considered by some the Cartier India but from others has approached to Jar. Maybe it’s a bit ‘of both: he make a few pieces, fifty, a year, but with a lot of genius.

Spilla con diamanti e smeraldi venduta da Christie’s

His headquarters is in the affluent district of Mumbai. Heir to four generations of a jewelry business, he open in 1991 his store along with his two brothers. He has an ability to interpret the jewelry that sends in the attic of the Maharajah the myths of the past, poetry and Mughal tradition. It is not that India is not present: is felt in all its creations. But it’s not a jewelry store that proposes the old days, if anything is a fusion between Indian style and art deco. “I’m not really inspired by art deco, I grew up with her,” said the jeweler. But perhaps it is the power of tradition that makes him bend metal lightly, with stones that seem to live its own life. Transparencies and thin conjunctions between different parts of a jewel are the constant stylistic. Sure, it takes time and perseverance: to create the bracelets may take six months, including research of the stones, cutting, embedding.
Collana a cinque fili di perle di Viren Bhagat, venduta da Christie’s per 1,6 milioni di dollari

Spilla di diamanti
Anello con zaffiro taglio pan di zucchero e diamanti
Orecchini con opali e smeraldi
Anello in acciaio satinato e diamante
Anello in oro 18 carati con diamante giallo di 3,82 carati taglio europeo antico e diamanti bianchi
Collana con smeraldi e diamanti
Collana con rubini cabochon e perle naturali
Bracciali con perle
Vivren Bhagat
Viren Bhagat
Spilla con smeraldi e perle

Orecchini con rubini e diamanti







