Bamboo becomes precious with Silvia Furmanovich











Fine jewelry can be made using simple bamboo. The answer is yes, if the designer is Silvia Furmanovich, a Brazilian who has already used plant material for her refined jewelry. In fact, Silvia Furmanovich’s new collection is called Bamboo and uses this plant that is very widespread in Asia in an innovative way. To learn all the secrets about bamboo, the Brazilian creator went to Japan, where it has also been used for millennia to create woven handicrafts.



Bamboo is a very ductile and fast growing vegetable, but it is also very hardy. To create her jewels, thin strips of bamboo are cut and curved in the intricate weaves of Japanese knots: a process requires experience and, above all, an Olympic calm. In the Bamboo collection, the fragments of this plant have been woven together with 18-karat gold, precious stones and diamonds. The collection is also the result of a partnership between Silvia Furmanovich and Instituto Jatobás, founded by Brazilian philanthropists Luiz & Betty Feffer, who is committed to influencing and expanding sustainable life and consciousness in the South American country. And, in addition, it has dedicated an area of ​​over 80 hectares to the cultivation of bamboo in Brazil.



















