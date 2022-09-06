









Beyoncé has been the number one star accompanying Tiffany’s communication for some years. The contact and contract between the symbol of pop music, winner of a Grammy Award, and the symbol of US jewelry, continues with a new campaign, which according to the Maison celebrates individuality, love and universal connection and certainly celebrates the Tiffany jewelry. The ad campaign also has a name: Lose Yourself in love. In the images accompanying the advertising, Beyoncé wears collections such as Tiffany T, Tiffany City HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock.



A fearless exploration of creativity. Lose Yourself in love embodies the beauty of self-love and enhanced elegance. Beyoncé is an inspiration to many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second consecutive year and to usher in an exciting new era of love.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of products and communications

In particular, the star wears a custom Tiffany City HardWear necklace, created specifically for the campaign. The piece took over 40 hours to assemble and hand polished and has 18K gold links three times the scale of the existing Tiffany City HardWear Graduated Link Necklace. A limited quantity of these maxi necklaces will be available for purchase. Pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti are also part of the campaign.The press campaign was shot at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles by Mason Poole, with the video by Dikayl Rimmasch, styled by Marni Xenophon and Patti Wilson. Thomas Petherick’s scenography. A video focusing on Beyoncé’s latest hit song, Summer Renaissence, will be launched in the fall. There is no lack of reference to the politically correct, already present on other occasions: the campaign, explains Tiffany, reflects the continuous support for underrepresented communities.