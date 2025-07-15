While the jewelry world awaits the Christmas season with some apprehension, given international tensions over tariffs, Haute Jewels Geneva is already thinking ahead to 2026. The event, founded in 2019 by Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, has announced the dates of its next event, which will be held from Tuesday, April 14th to Monday, April 20th, 2026, at the InterContinental Hotel Geneva, which already hosted the 47 participating brands in 2025. Haute Jewels Geneva is taking place concurrently with Watches and Wonders, the event dedicated to fine watchmaking, to maximize the attendance of professionals, often interested in both sectors.



Haute Jewels Geneva was created to offer something truly different: a space where luxury, elegance, and meaningful relationships are the focus. Looking ahead to 2026, we are proud to continue building on our reputation as the industry’s most refined and exclusive jewelry event.

Michael Hakimian, founder of Haute Jewels Geneva and CEO of Yoko London



Started in 1919 with four brands, Haute Jewels Geneva has established itself as an international event in the aftermath of Baselworld, the prestigious (but also very expensive) trade show that was abandoned by fashion houses dissatisfied with the organizers’ management.

