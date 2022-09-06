









New designs in the Pandora Signature collection. It is one of the most successful collections of the Danish brand, launched for the first time in 2018. Since then the Pandora Signature collection has seen several changes, which have largely changed its design, renewing it. In short, the signature has remained the same, but the contents have changed a bit, without upsetting the design. Indeed, the new jewels represent, in the Pandora idea, a logical evolution of the first Signature bracelet, which has become a symbol of the collection.



The bracelets, as in the first edition of the collection, are still distinguished by the Pandora logo, clearly engraved on the metal. The Signature wrist jewelry is now a closed bracelet, with a finer silhouette characterized by a pavé of cubic zirconia. The bracelet design was also used for a ring. The jewels are available in different finishes, such as rose gold plating and silver.