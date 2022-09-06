Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Nuovi bracciali Pandora Signature

New Pandora Signature Bracelets

in vetrina




New designs in the Pandora Signature collection. It is one of the most successful collections of the Danish brand, launched for the first time in 2018. Since then the Pandora Signature collection has seen several changes, which have largely changed its design, renewing it. In short, the signature has remained the same, but the contents have changed a bit, without upsetting the design. Indeed, the new jewels represent, in the Pandora idea, a logical evolution of the first Signature bracelet, which has become a symbol of the collection.

Nuovi bracciali Pandora Signature
Nuovi bracciali Pandora Signature

The bracelets, as in the first edition of the collection, are still distinguished by the Pandora logo, clearly engraved on the metal. The Signature wrist jewelry is now a closed bracelet, with a finer silhouette characterized by a pavé of cubic zirconia. The bracelet design was also used for a ring. The jewels are available in different finishes, such as rose gold plating and silver.

Collane Pandora Signature
Collane Pandora Signature
Anelli della collezione Pandora Signature
Anelli della collezione Pandora Signature
Anelli in argento e argento placcato oro rosa con cubic zirconia
Anelli in argento e argento placcato oro rosa con cubic zirconia

Bracciali della collezione Pandora Signature
Bracciali della collezione Pandora Signature







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top