Point, line and circle by Hadar Nornberg




Hadar Nornberg’s jewels, designer that loves a rigorous geometry ♦

An international artist lent to jewelry: she could be defined as the Israeli-Swiss Hadar Nornberg, who with her brand expressed her creativity between Tokyo, New York and Paris, while she learned the art of jewelry in Florence, at Alchimia contemporary jewelery school. Although she designs jewelry, the designer has architects, show business personalities and painters such as Lucio Fontana, Donald Judd, Le Corbusier, Carlo Scarpa, Beethoven and Pina Bausch as reference figures. But more generally, contemporary art, architecture, classical music and dance are the designer’s muses.

Orecchino in oro bianco e diamanti
Line, point and thought: through these three elements the collections of rings and bracelets are created with an ultra simple design, but with an elaborate conception. The three artistic lines to which Hadar refers are Bauhaus, art deco and minimalism. And the materials he uses are interpreted in an original way: gold, but defined by elementary geometric shapes, such as the square, the round, where diamonds seem like challenges to the metal surface. Giulia Netrese
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti di Hadar Nornberg
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamante, collezione Entity Xl
Collane in oro bianco e diamanti
Hadar Nornberg, collezione Tracing
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamante
Anello in oro giallo e diamante Demure
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti Fragment
Orecchini Intersezione, in oro bianco, onice e diamanti
Anelli in oro e diamanti
Anello Spaziale, omaggio a Lucio Fontana
