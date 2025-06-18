It is no coincidence that the art of jewelry is mentioned. A combination that Tiffany & Co, in the era of the LVMH group, often proposes. This time the American Maison presents the collaboration between contemporary artist Daniel Arsham and the Bronze Eroded Penny Vessel, with the limited edition HardWear Tiffany & Arsham Studio necklace. A synthesis of art and jewelry, the limited edition includes 39 hand-crafted sculptures, each carefully finished at the Arsham Studio in New York. Inside each patinated bronze container lies a surprising interpretation of a Tiffany & Co. icon. The HardWear necklace is a limited edition and signed Tiffany & Arsham Studio. Made of white gold, the necklace is embellished with over a thousand diamonds, for a total of over 6 carats and more than 500 tsavorites for a total of over 3 carats.

Tiffany & Co. and Daniel Arsham began their collaboration in 2021, united by a shared vision of innovation, craftsmanship and the creative spirit. The collection elevates an everyday object—the penny—to a symbol of fortune and luxury. Inspired by Tiffany’s 1885 redesign of the Great Seal of the United States and Arsham’s 2013 Study of the Eroded Penny, the Bronze Eroded Penny Vessel embodies the artist’s “relics of the future” aesthetic. It is crafted from patinated bronze with polished crystal elements.

The Tiffany & Arsham Studio HardWear necklace, housed inside the vessel, is a contemporary reinterpretation of a celebrated 1971 Tiffany & Co. design and is now part of the Tiffany Archives. The HardWear collection uses green tsavorites, a gemstone introduced by Tiffany & Co. in 1974, and pays homage to both the signature color of the Arsham Studio and the sculpture’s rich bronze patina. Each Bronze Eroded Penny Vessel is encased in a custom Tiffany Blue art case with metal accents, and an elegant Tiffany Blue Box contains co-branded white gloves to handle the work with the utmost care.