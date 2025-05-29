Il concerto di Marco Mengoni
Il concerto di Marco Mengoni

Tiffany Party in Milan

Party organized in Milan by Tiffany & Co. on the occasion of the opening of the new store of the Maison in via Monte Napoleone. Inspired by the iconic flagship store of the Maison on Fifth Avenue, known as The Landmark, the new Milanese store presents the latest design concept of the Maison and immerses visitors in the world of Tiffany & Co. The party at the Magma event space is notable for the invited guests.

Alessandro Cattelan, Ludovica Sauer
Alessandro Cattelan, Ludovica Sauer

The list of participants includes names from the entertainment world such as Mikey Madison, Aròn Piper, Marco Mengoni, Emma, ​​Tony Effe, Sangiovanni, Bresh, Alessandro Cattelan, Ludovica Sauer, Giuliano Calza, Pietro Terzini, Nicoletta Manni, Timofej Andrijashenko, Artie 5ive, Diletta Leotta, Melissa Satta, Giulia Valentina, Lorenzza.
Aron Piper
Aron Piper

Artie 5ive
Artie 5ive
Bresh
Bresh
Diletta Leotta
Diletta Leotta
Emma Marrone
Emma Marrone
Giulia Pastore, Sandro Tonali
Giulia Pastore, Sandro Tonali
Giulia Valentina
Giulia Valentina
Giuliano Calza
Giuliano Calza
Lorenzza
Lorenzza
Marco Mengoni
Marco Mengoni
Melissa Satta
Melissa Satta
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison
Sangiovanni
Sangiovanni
Tony Effe
Tony Effe

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello con diamanti bianchi e zaffiri gialli
Previous Story

Princess Star by Roberto Coin

Anello in oro bianco con ceramica rosa e diamanti
Next Story

The magical arch of David Gusky and his Davidor

Latest from news