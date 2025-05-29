Party organized in Milan by Tiffany & Co. on the occasion of the opening of the new store of the Maison in via Monte Napoleone. Inspired by the iconic flagship store of the Maison on Fifth Avenue, known as The Landmark, the new Milanese store presents the latest design concept of the Maison and immerses visitors in the world of Tiffany & Co. The party at the Magma event space is notable for the invited guests.
The list of participants includes names from the entertainment world such as Mikey Madison, Aròn Piper, Marco Mengoni, Emma, Tony Effe, Sangiovanni, Bresh, Alessandro Cattelan, Ludovica Sauer, Giuliano Calza, Pietro Terzini, Nicoletta Manni, Timofej Andrijashenko, Artie 5ive, Diletta Leotta, Melissa Satta, Giulia Valentina, Lorenzza.
Tiffany Party in Milan
Party organized in Milan by Tiffany & Co. on the occasion of the opening of the new store of the Maison in via Monte Napoleone. Inspired by the iconic flagship store of the Maison on Fifth Avenue, known as The Landmark, the new Milanese store presents the latest design concept of the Maison and immerses visitors in the world of Tiffany & Co. The party at the Magma event space is notable for the invited guests.
Latest from news
Progold acquires the entire share capital of Abi Manufacturing International, based in Bangkok and active in
Superb jewels at auction: on June 17, Christie’s presents a sale of Magnificent Jewels at Rockefeller
Tiffany & Co. purchases an exceptional kunzite weighing over 7,500 carats, considered a milestone in Tiffany
Antique and signed jewels from prestigious Maisons are in the catalog with Il Ponte Casa d’Aste.
Van Cleef & Arpels opens two new boutiques in Capri and Florence. The French Maison of