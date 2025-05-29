Tiffany Party in Milan

Party organized in Milan by Tiffany & Co. on the occasion of the opening of the new store of the Maison in via Monte Napoleone. Inspired by the iconic flagship store of the Maison on Fifth Avenue, known as The Landmark, the new Milanese store presents the latest design concept of the Maison and immerses visitors in the world of Tiffany & Co. The party at the Magma event space is notable for the invited guests.



The list of participants includes names from the entertainment world such as Mikey Madison, Aròn Piper, Marco Mengoni, Emma, ​​Tony Effe, Sangiovanni, Bresh, Alessandro Cattelan, Ludovica Sauer, Giuliano Calza, Pietro Terzini, Nicoletta Manni, Timofej Andrijashenko, Artie 5ive, Diletta Leotta, Melissa Satta, Giulia Valentina, Lorenzza.

