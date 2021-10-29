









From trendy designers to vintage jewelry from great Maison. Auverture, the website founded by one of the most refined creative women in high jewelery, Bibi Van Der Velden, surprisingly opened the doors to a new genre of proposals. The marketplace, in fact, has inaugurated a section dedicated to vintage jewelry, with pieces also signed by brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, Tiffany or Val Cleef & Arpels. They are jewels made in the last century and put back into circulation to be worn again. It is the same kind of jewelry found on sites like 1stdibs, but also, with due proportions, at Sotheby’s or Christie’s. And it is a sign that high quality jewels maintain their value over time, because they continue to have a market.



That Auverture proposing these jewels, however, surprised those who considered Bibi Van Der Velden’s site as a space dedicated exclusively to the most innovative contemporary designers, such as Fernando Jorge, Ana Khouri, Bia Tambelli, Venyx, Alice Cicolini, Nikos Koulis , just to name a few. With the support of vintage jewelry, however, Auverture is now able to meet the requests of collectors and design enthusiasts of the past.