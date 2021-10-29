news — October 29, 2021 at 4:00 am

Auverture opens to vintage




From trendy designers to vintage jewelry from great Maison. Auverture, the website founded by one of the most refined creative women in high jewelery, Bibi Van Der Velden, surprisingly opened the doors to a new genre of proposals. The marketplace, in fact, has inaugurated a section dedicated to vintage jewelry, with pieces also signed by brands such as Bulgari, Cartier, Tiffany or Val Cleef & Arpels. They are jewels made in the last century and put back into circulation to be worn again. It is the same kind of jewelry found on sites like 1stdibs, but also, with due proportions, at Sotheby’s or Christie’s. And it is a sign that high quality jewels maintain their value over time, because they continue to have a market.

Anello Dome di Van Cleef & Arpels in oro rosa, diamanti, rubini
Anello Dome di Van Cleef & Arpels in oro rosa, diamanti, rubini

That Auverture proposing these jewels, however, surprised those who considered Bibi Van Der Velden’s site as a space dedicated exclusively to the most innovative contemporary designers, such as Fernando Jorge, Ana Khouri, Bia Tambelli, Venyx, Alice Cicolini, Nikos Koulis , just to name a few. With the support of vintage jewelry, however, Auverture is now able to meet the requests of collectors and design enthusiasts of the past.
Orecchini firmati Bulgari in turchese e oro
Orecchini firmati Bulgari in turchese e oro

Anello di Cartier in palladio e diamante
Anello di Cartier in palladio e diamante
Anello Panthére di David Webb in oro e smeraldi
Anello Panthére di David Webb in oro e smeraldi
Anello Bombé di Tiffany
Anello Bombé di Tiffany
Collana Trika di Bulgari in oro
Collana Trika di Bulgari in oro

Collana di Chaumet
Collana di Chaumet







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *