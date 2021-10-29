









Ponte Vecchio Gioielli, a Florentine company that has chosen the name of the famous place in the Tuscan city, was inspired by a flower, Iris, for its collection made of 18-karat gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones such as garnet, citrine, topaz, amethyst. All stones with bright colors, just as the character of the Tuscans is notoriously exuberant. Starting with the founder and current owner of the Maison, Ugo Calà.



It is worthwhile to open a parenthesis on a world that no longer exists: the story of the company tells that Ugo Calà was little more than a child when he helped his father in the barber shop, which was located right next to the Ponte Vecchio. Obviously the workshop was frequented by the goldsmiths who worked precisely in the workshops that are located near or right on the famous bridge. Ugo then decided to become an apprentice of one of the most famous jewelers of the Ponte Vecchio. The result is called Ponte Vecchio Gioielli, a goldsmith company that also works on behalf of third parties.The Iris collection is one of the latest creations and is made with the use of dégradé cuts and colors of the stones, which increase the volumetric depth of the jewels and ensure their lightness.