









Father’s day around the world and Amen’s gifts.

Silver band ring with cubic zirconia and engraved with some prayers, or a burnished silver chain with a cross as a pendant. These are the proposals of the Italian brand Amen for Father’s Day. In many countries around the world, in fact, one day a year is Father’s Day, even if the date varies from one place to another. On March 19, for example, it is celebrated in Italy, Andorra, Bolivia, Spain, Honduras, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Switzerland (Canton Ticino) and, of course, in the Vatican since the feast in Catholic countries is also the day dedicated to Saint Joseph, putative father of Jesus.



But, in reality, Father’s Day seems to have been born in Egypt, in the fifth century, where the apocryphal story of Joseph the carpenter was written and where, however, his feast was set for July 20 for the Coptic religion. His feast of March 19 appears for the first time in the year 800. Father’s Day is celebrated, however, on January 6 in Serbia, on February 23 in Russia, on May 8 in South Korea, while in Romania the feast is set for the third Sunday of May and coincides with Ascension Day in Germany. The first Sunday in June is Father’s Day for Switzerland (Ticino excluded) and Lithuania, June 5 is Denmark’s turn. Continuing the world tour of Father’s Day, the second Sunday of June is the turn of Austria and Belgium, June 17 occurs in Guatemala and El Salvador, but it is the third Sunday in June that beats everyone: it is the holiday for South Africa, Argentina, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Cuba, United States of America, Ecuador, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Mauritius, India, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Tunisia, Turkey, Hungary, Venezuela, Mali.On 21 June it continues with Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Uganda, Syria, on 23 June with Nicaragua and Poland, the second Sunday in July for Uruguay and the last Sunday in July for the Dominican Republic. August 8 is Father’s Day for Taiwan and the second Sunday in August in Brazil, 23 August in Nepal, the first Sunday in September in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the third Sunday in September in Ukraine, the first Sunday in October in Luxembourg and the second Sunday in November in Estonia, Finland, Iceland and Norway, Sweden. Finally: December 5 is celebrated in Thailand and December 26 in Bulgaria.