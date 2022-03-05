









A robot hanging on your ear can signal your propensity to appreciate technology and, more generally, the future. Although the robot-shaped earring made by PdPaola has the shape of a humanoid like those imagined in the 1950s, who for some reason is called Robert. Either way, it’s fun. The new jewels of the Spanish brand, however, are not in the name of science fiction, but of a balanced sense of the present. They are jewels, in fact, that have rounded geometries, often minimal, but anchored to tradition, with spherical earrings, band rings, small chains.



The jewels are made of 925 sterling silver in a natural version or with 18-karat gold plating, with the addition in some cases of white cubic zirconia. Prices are always very affordable. Data not to be overlooked: if purchased online, shipping is free and the jewels have a two-year warranty, as required by European law.













