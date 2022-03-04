COLLANE, Orecchini, vetrina — March 4, 2022 at 4:30 am

Bee Goddess lucky ladybirds




When, after winter, the plants start to thrive again, the insects get ready for the banquet. And in the new Ladybug collection by Bee Goddess it is about ladybugs, lucky insects. In short, they are talismanic jewels, as is the tradition of the brand. The ladybug is interpreted by Bee Goddess in 14-karat rose gold, diamonds, black diamonds, pink sapphires and rubies. Each piece is made entirely by hand by artisans in Istanbul, home of the Maison founded in 2008 by Ece Sirin.

Orecchini Ladybug con smalto verde e diamanti neri
Orecchini Ladybug con smalto verde e diamanti neri

The collection includes three variants, including one in colored enamel, with white and black diamonds in 14-karat rose gold. There are also red, green and blue enamel earrings, each with a matching bracelet and chain necklace. The ladybug is also available in a version of black diamonds and pink sapphires set in gold, or in pink gold and rubies with wings made of pink gold and studded with white diamonds. The jewels are also sold online on the Bee Goddess website.
Bracciale in smalto verde, oro rosa, diamanti
Bracciale in smalto verde, oro rosa, diamanti

Bracciale in smalto rosso, oro rosa, diamanti
Bracciale in smalto rosso, oro rosa, diamanti
Orecchino singolo in smalto blu, oro rosa
Orecchino singolo in smalto blu, oro rosa
Collana in oro rosa 14 carati e rubini
Collana in oro rosa 14 carati, diamanti e rubini

Collana in oro rosa 14 carati, smalto, diamanti
Collana in oro rosa 14 carati, smalto, diamanti







