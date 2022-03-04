









When, after winter, the plants start to thrive again, the insects get ready for the banquet. And in the new Ladybug collection by Bee Goddess it is about ladybugs, lucky insects. In short, they are talismanic jewels, as is the tradition of the brand. The ladybug is interpreted by Bee Goddess in 14-karat rose gold, diamonds, black diamonds, pink sapphires and rubies. Each piece is made entirely by hand by artisans in Istanbul, home of the Maison founded in 2008 by Ece Sirin.



The collection includes three variants, including one in colored enamel, with white and black diamonds in 14-karat rose gold. There are also red, green and blue enamel earrings, each with a matching bracelet and chain necklace. The ladybug is also available in a version of black diamonds and pink sapphires set in gold, or in pink gold and rubies with wings made of pink gold and studded with white diamonds. The jewels are also sold online on the Bee Goddess website.