









For centuries, men have been able to express their creativity, together with absolute power. Things change. Alexia Gryllaki, a Greek born in Athens, has a degree in philosophy and history of science, a master’s degree in corporate finance and, as if that weren’t enough, in 2012 she obtained a diploma in gemology and jewelry design from the Gemological Institute of America in London. With this curriculum she worked for three years designing collections for Greek and Italian high-end jewelery brands and at a high-end gemstone retailer in London. Finally, in 2015 an official recognition arrived: the victory of the President’s International Design Award from the Cultured Pearl Association of America. It was time to enter the market.



Alexia Gryllaki lives between Athens and London. She designs jewels that are in balance between aesthetics and geometry, between nature and architecture, composition and restlessness. Some of her pieces seem to come out of a kaleidoscope, where the symmetry is always composed of surprising combinations of colors, which in this case are delicately alternating gems.