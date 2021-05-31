









Spring is the period in which the greatest number of weddings are concentrated. And the ring is one of the necessary elements for the event: for this reason Stroili dedicates a new collection of wedding rings, which includes a hundred combinations, to the jewel that symbolizes the eternal promise (hopefully). The gold for the classic rings, the simple metal band rounded on the outside and flat on the inside, is offered in the different colors of yellow, pink and white gold. But that’s not all: the company also presents a unisex version, with small diamonds set in the metal. In this case the number of diamonds is variable: they can be three or only one. For this version the choice is between yellow and white gold.



Stroili’s wedding rings are also offered in another line, which differentiates the rings between those for women and those for men. The male version, in fact, is the simple gold circle, while the female one also features a thin line of diamonds set on the outer surface, which enriches the jewel. Also in this case, gold is offered in white or yellow.













