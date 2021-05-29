









What jewels should I wear for a ceremony as a wedding? Here are 5 tips to choose the right jewelry for an official occasion ♦ ︎

The big day has come: wedding, baptism, awarding, promotion in the company, party for 50 years … There are many ceremonies that can happen and you are protagonist or, in any case, events to which to participate. What jewelry to wear that day? What are the jewels to choose for a ceremony? Which earrings do you choose for a great occasion?

1 Consider the hour

A formal event: it is the moment in which you have to show your best, and this also involves presenting yourself in an appropriate way. Of course, you will choose your most elegant dress. Even better if it is the right dress for that occasion: for example, for a wedding celebrated and celebrated in the countryside you will not show up with an evening dress. Likewise, the choice of jewelry must be consistent with the type of clothing. Sober, classic jewels are worn, like strings of pearls or diamonds for a formal context: in the church, in the town hall for a wedding, at an elegant party in the evening. You can choose more colorful and showy jewels, such as large gold chains, cocktail rings, band bracelets if you are attending an outdoor party, in the afternoon, in the countryside, or in any case in a less formal situation.

2 Pearls and gold always ok

For ceremonies, gold and pearls are always good, both in the afternoon and in the evening. For a ceremony that also includes a subsequent party, large and colored stones are also allowed. In any case, pay attention to the size: jewels are suitable for ceremonies without excesses, not too showy and therefore not too large: the protagonists are you, not your rings, earrings or necklaces. If you are a guest, remember that the rule is not to cast a shadow on the bride or the birthday girl. Moderation is the key word, even when it comes to jewelry: there is no need to demonstrate your wealth or show off jewels that are so precious to make the viewer drop the jaw. If you really care, reserve this vanity on another occasion: at the theater, at a party with friends, at a social event.

3 Let’s adapted yourself to the context

The secret is to use jewelry to add charm and attention. Diamonds are always an excellent choice, but a large necklace with many gems is probably too much for a ceremony that is celebrated in the morning or afternoon. Earrings attract attention to your face, but if they are too large, they focus attention only on the size of the jewel and not on the whole. It is always a rule not to wear large jewels all together. A bracelet made up of many strings of pearls or gold should not be combined with a large necklace: either one or the other. Same thing for the earrings: if they are pendent and very visible they should not rival the necklace, which must be thin and discreet, or it doesn’t have to be there at all.

4 Attention to combinations

Avoid the Christmas tree effect: jewels should not be worn on every part of the body. Better to choose a precious jewel, even very visible, but not in combination with other equally precious pieces. It is also important to coordinate the style: it is better to avoid choosing jewels in white and yellow or pink gold together, unless the effect is specifically designed, or it is jewels composed with different shades of metal. More generally, if you are a guest for a ceremony, white gold is always good, combined with diamonds or soft colored stones, such as aquamarine or a pearl.

5 Observe the proportions

The proportions of the jewelry to the body are also important: jewelry that is too large can suggest to the viewer that you are wearing something that is not yours. A huge ring can be fun for a birthday party, but not to show off at a wedding banquet. Ceremonies are formal events, where a precise etiquette is followed: be careful not to mix too many different styles of jewelry, as well as not wear a dress with different sleeves.













