The fair gems of Debra Navarro




Her curriculum includes the Graduate Gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America and the Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Speech Communication and Rhetoric. With these experiences, Debra Navarro works in Wichita, a small town in Kansas, in the middle of the United States. The jewelry company that bears her name was founded in 2015. But the life and mission of the designer does not stop at the creation of earrings and rings with large precious stones. In fact, her activity is also directed towards charity initiatives.

Anello Gee in oro e spessartite
Anello Gee in oro e spessartite

And this attitude of helping others is intertwined with the passion for precious stones. Curiously, it is the effect of a documentary called Sharing the Rough, which tells the story of a precious stone. Debra Navarro therefore felt the need to get to know the history and life of those who work in the mines looking for gems in East Africa up close. A journey that changed her life. And that is reflected in her work, with the choice of enhancing the beauty of uncut or roughly shaped stones.
Bracciale con cinque tormaline verdi, due tormaline arancioni, due granati spessartite, due granati grezzi, due granati rodoliti, due spinelli rosa, un'acquamarina
Bracciale con cinque tormaline verdi, due tormaline arancioni, due granati spessartite, due granati grezzi, due granati rodoliti, due spinelli rosa, un'acquamarina

Not only that: the designer has promoted a non-profit organization to support mining communities, called Gem Legacy. The association supports education, vocational training and local economies in East African mining communities, supporting children, education and entrepreneurship. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to the communities where the gems are extracted.
Anello Zawadi con scapolite
Anello Zawadi con scapolite

Anello Zawadi con tormalina verde
Anello Zawadi con tormalina verde
Orecchini in oro, lava, diamanti
Orecchini in oro, lava, diamanti
Orecchini Hamisi in oro, tormalina verde
Orecchini Hamisi in oro, tormalina verde

Orecchini Rachel in oro, granato, diamanti, tormalina
Orecchini Rachel in oro, granato, diamanti, tormalina







