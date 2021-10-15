









Her curriculum includes the Graduate Gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America and the Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Speech Communication and Rhetoric. With these experiences, Debra Navarro works in Wichita, a small town in Kansas, in the middle of the United States. The jewelry company that bears her name was founded in 2015. But the life and mission of the designer does not stop at the creation of earrings and rings with large precious stones. In fact, her activity is also directed towards charity initiatives.



And this attitude of helping others is intertwined with the passion for precious stones. Curiously, it is the effect of a documentary called Sharing the Rough, which tells the story of a precious stone. Debra Navarro therefore felt the need to get to know the history and life of those who work in the mines looking for gems in East Africa up close. A journey that changed her life. And that is reflected in her work, with the choice of enhancing the beauty of uncut or roughly shaped stones.



Not only that: the designer has promoted a non-profit organization to support mining communities, called Gem Legacy. The association supports education, vocational training and local economies in East African mining communities, supporting children, education and entrepreneurship. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to the communities where the gems are extracted.

















