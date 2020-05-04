A flowery meadow for Gismondi 1754

ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — May 4, 2020 at 5:00 am

Nothing is more evocative than the spring of a flowery meadow. And a collection of Gismondi 1754 is called just like that: Prato Fiorito (means just Flowery Meadow). As you may have guessed, the jewels are inspired by the shape of flowers, but of course they are made up of gold and gems. To be precise, those of the Prato Fiorito collection are made of 18-carat pink and white gold with white and fancy brown diamonds, pink and blue sapphires and emeralds. The precious stones are pear-shaped and joined at the point where they thin, where there is a small round cut diamond.
Orecchini con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e smeraldi
The stones therefore make up colored petals, but with one exception: one of the petals, in fact, is represented by a colorless diamond. The Maison of Genoa associates this collection with particular moments, which can be Mother’s Day, but also a particularly important anniversary, so much so as to be celebrated with a quality jewel. Precious flowers make up rings, bracelets, earrings and become a pendant for the thin white or pink gold chains.
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiri blu
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti fancy
Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri blu e smeraldi
Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e zaffiri blu
Collane con diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Collana della collezione Prato Fiorito, Gismondi 1754. Diamanti, zaffiri e smeraldi
Girocollo di diamanti
Orecchini Prato Fiorito con diamanti
