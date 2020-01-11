Andrew Lamb’s illusions











Andrew Lamb is a Scottish artist who has won many awards, including the 2014 Goldsmiths Craftsmanship and Design Award, with a very essential yet full of poetry ring: the Lenticular ring, in yellow and white gold. Remember the texture of a fabric and the shape of a rice grain, two details that often go unnoticed and instead, for the jeweler, they are clear and evident, like one of the different meanings of the word lenticular. And so these objects also appear. But only at first glance, because in reality they are composed of intricate metal threads, and in some models even twisted like those of the fabrics, obtained with a proprietary technique and laser welded. The result? Rippled textures and subtle color variations that generate visual illusions.



Lamb graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2000 and completed his Masters degrees from Royal College in 2004. He is inspired by the illusionistic and visual effects of Optical Art. His goal is to create amazing pieces, which seem to change while the eye observes them. The textures of the fabrics are also a point of reference. To make her jewelry she uses a combination of thin lengths of 18 carat gold threads together with the silver thread.

















