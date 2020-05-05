The blue stars of Mabina











Star-shaped jewels are generally simple, but effective. For the spring-summer 2020, Mabina Gioielli, a Milanese brand, adds the stars of a 925 silver set consisting of necklaces in two models, a bracelet and a ring to its countless affordable collections. The stars of the collection are made using blue enamel, and are added to another type of star, which instead contain a cubic zirconia pavé. The choker is 45 centimeters long and alternates blue enamel stars and cubic zirconia coated stars (seven charms in all) and costs 49 euros. The same alternation between blue enamel charms and cubic zirconia stars describes the bracelet, with a romantic allure



Made with the same technique are the charm of the 45 cm choker, with enamel and cubic zirconia (price: 32 euros), and the 925 silver ring adjustable in size, with a star in the star (zirconia in the center of the enamel ), which costs 22 euros.

















