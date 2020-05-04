The Fiore collection by Morellato











Spring collection for Morellato. The brand that offers accessible jewelry proposes the Fiore line, which accepts the inspiration of nature for necklaces, bracelets and earrings in the shape of rounds that have tapered petals inside, also made in the variant with pink or blue synthetic stone set. The original chains built with irregular volumes and lengths for white metal bracelets and necklaces, all embellished with a flower pendant. The necklace is enveloping with hanging flowers alternating with smooth beads in light blue stone.



The prices of this collection, in line with those of the Paduan Maison, are within everyone’s reach: necklace 69 euros, bracelet 49 euros, earrings 49 euros. In short, bijoux that do not ruin the bank account and can be worn safely in everyday life. Even in this turbulent spring.

















