A capsule for Antonini’s Anniversary100 collection











In 1919 Antonini celebrated the century of its history with the Anniversary100 collection. It has been successful, not only for the symbolic aspect of this vast jewelry collection, but also because the design, with shades appropriately designed for the different markets, European, Eastern or American, has been appreciated beyond the history it symbolizes.



After the 100th anniversary, Antonini thought that the celebrations can continue with a sort of extension or, better, a capsule collection that continues the much appreciated theme. Here, then, new jewels in yellow gold or white gold, with subtle waves of diamonds that underline the soft lines of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets.



They are completely new jewels compared to those of last year. A version in black rhodium is also added, which underlines the soft sign of infinity. Perhaps also to indicate that the history of this collection can still have a very long life, perhaps for another 100 years.















