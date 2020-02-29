ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — February 29, 2020 at 5:00 am

A capsule for Antonini’s Anniversary100 collection





In 1919 Antonini celebrated the century of its history with the Anniversary100 collection. It has been successful, not only for the symbolic aspect of this vast jewelry collection, but also because the design, with shades appropriately designed for the different markets, European, Eastern or American, has been appreciated beyond the history it symbolizes.

Anello in oro giallo satinato e diamanti
After the 100th anniversary, Antonini thought that the celebrations can continue with a sort of extension or, better, a capsule collection that continues the much appreciated theme. Here, then, new jewels in yellow gold or white gold, with subtle waves of diamonds that underline the soft lines of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets.
Bracciale in oro giallo
They are completely new jewels compared to those of last year. A version in black rhodium is also added, which underlines the soft sign of infinity. Perhaps also to indicate that the history of this collection can still have a very long life, perhaps for another 100 years.
Orecchini della collezione Anniversary100
Collana in oro giallo con pendente rodiato
Anello in oro giallo e argento rodiato
Anelli in oro giallo con inserto in diamanti
Anelli in oro giallo e bianco satinato
Orecchini in oro giallo e rodio nero
Collana in oro e diamanti con pendente
Bracciali Anniversary100
