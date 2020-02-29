ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — February 29, 2020 at 4:30 am

The rainbows of Suzanne Kalan





Spring rainbow for Suzanne Kalan, designer born in Lebanon in the Armenian family of Kalandjian jewelers and now with life and work in California. Her jewels of the Firework line are, in fact, one of the collections with greater success, but also with continuous renewal: the colored baguette-cut gems are composed of lively puzzles, with a very cheerful effect. The new pieces in the collection follow the innovative style proposed at the debut.

Orecchini Rainbowin oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti bianchi, zaffiri
Orecchini Rainbowin oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti bianchi, zaffiri

The jewels are also the result of a technical skill all in the family: Suzanne, in fact, worked with her husband Paul, who is an expert diamond setter. It was 1988. Now in the jewelry brand the founder was joined by her daughter Patile, who had actually directed her studies in the field of biochemistry. But the charm of gold and colored gems has prevailed.
Orecchini Rainbow Firework in oro rosa, diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini Rainbow Firework in oro rosa, diamanti e zaffiri

Suzanne Kalan also developed the concept of Vitrine, with precious stones cut flat at the top and bottom and assembled in brilliant clusters, including diamonds, sapphires, topazes and amethysts. Jewels that have convinced stars like Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Anniston.

Cerchi in oro giallo e zaffiri multicolori
Cerchi in oro giallo e zaffiri multicolori

Anello della collezione Rainbow in oro e zaffiri
Anello della collezione Rainbow in oro e zaffiri

Anello in oro bianco, zaffiri blu e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco, zaffiri blu e diamanti

Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti

Collana in oro giallo, diamanti, turchese
Collana in oro giallo, diamanti, turchese

Anello in oro giallo, diamanti baguette, turchese
Anello in oro giallo, diamanti baguette, turchese

Anello con diamanti taglio baguette
Anello con diamanti taglio baguette







