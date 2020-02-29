The rainbows of Suzanne Kalan











Spring rainbow for Suzanne Kalan, designer born in Lebanon in the Armenian family of Kalandjian jewelers and now with life and work in California. Her jewels of the Firework line are, in fact, one of the collections with greater success, but also with continuous renewal: the colored baguette-cut gems are composed of lively puzzles, with a very cheerful effect. The new pieces in the collection follow the innovative style proposed at the debut.



The jewels are also the result of a technical skill all in the family: Suzanne, in fact, worked with her husband Paul, who is an expert diamond setter. It was 1988. Now in the jewelry brand the founder was joined by her daughter Patile, who had actually directed her studies in the field of biochemistry. But the charm of gold and colored gems has prevailed.



Suzanne Kalan also developed the concept of Vitrine, with precious stones cut flat at the top and bottom and assembled in brilliant clusters, including diamonds, sapphires, topazes and amethysts. Jewels that have convinced stars like Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Anniston.



























