A bit of Bonheur with Giorgio Visconti




Last year the Piedmontese Maison Giorgio Visconti launched the super collection Vie Privée, which includes 13 different lines of jewelry. Among these is the Bonheur line, a French word that means happiness, which draws inspiration from French romanticism and, more generally, from Parisian life. In short, the Valenza-based company composed the entire collection with a thought for the country that is considered the homeland of love.

Anelli in oro bianco e rosa, con diamanti
There are several jewels that make up the Bonheur line, including rings, necklace with pendant and earrings in white gold or pink gold, which enhance love thanks to the word Love in a diamond pavé. The rings have two different shapes: they can be convex or band, with a flat surface. In both cases the rings still have the inscription composed of small diamonds. Same criteria for the earrings, which can have a rounded volume, or with a smooth surface, always with the inscription.
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana con pendente in oro rosa e diamanti
Giorgio Visconti, anello indossato
Anelli con volume arrotondato della linea Bonheur
