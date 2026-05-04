Kinraden, anello in oro e zaffiri
Kinraden, anello in oro e zaffiri

Kinraden Jewelry with Australian Sapphires

The Bricks collection, from the Danish brand, in gold and gemstones, is inspired by the walls of Copenhagen.

The bricks of Copenhagen inspire the jewelry in Kinraden’s new collection. The Bricks collection is crafted from 18-karat gold and Australian sapphires. The design adopts the regular pattern found on the facades of buildings in the Danish capital, bridging the gap between architecture and jewelry. The staggered lines, measured proportions, and subtle variations generate balance, direction, and a sense of discreet movement. Queensland sapphires add color to the gold with a palette of blues reminiscent of Northern European light. These colors evoke landscapes, horizons, and the ever-changing light that Kinraden founder Sarah Emilie Müllertz encountered while visiting two sustainable mines.

Orecchini in oro e zaffiro australiano
Gold and Australian sapphire earrings

The sapphires in the collection come from the Anakie Gem Fields, an area where gems are mined using environmentally responsible practices. Formed over time within volcanic basalts and then deposited in ancient alluvial sediments, these sapphires are recovered using low-impact methods and subjected to rigorous controls, with a focus on land restoration, responsible water management, and the involvement of local communities. Mining takes place primarily on private agricultural land under concession, and operations are designed to be completely reversible: once the stones are extracted, the land is recomposed, restored, and replanted with native species.
Catena in oro con pendente
Gold chain with pendant

Bracciale in oro e zaffiri
Gold and sapphire bracelet
Anello della collezione Bricks
Ring from the Bricks collection

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