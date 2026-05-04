The Bricks collection, from the Danish brand, in gold and gemstones, is inspired by the walls of Copenhagen.

The bricks of Copenhagen inspire the jewelry in Kinraden’s new collection. The Bricks collection is crafted from 18-karat gold and Australian sapphires. The design adopts the regular pattern found on the facades of buildings in the Danish capital, bridging the gap between architecture and jewelry. The staggered lines, measured proportions, and subtle variations generate balance, direction, and a sense of discreet movement. Queensland sapphires add color to the gold with a palette of blues reminiscent of Northern European light. These colors evoke landscapes, horizons, and the ever-changing light that Kinraden founder Sarah Emilie Müllertz encountered while visiting two sustainable mines.



The sapphires in the collection come from the Anakie Gem Fields, an area where gems are mined using environmentally responsible practices. Formed over time within volcanic basalts and then deposited in ancient alluvial sediments, these sapphires are recovered using low-impact methods and subjected to rigorous controls, with a focus on land restoration, responsible water management, and the involvement of local communities. Mining takes place primarily on private agricultural land under concession, and operations are designed to be completely reversible: once the stones are extracted, the land is recomposed, restored, and replanted with native species.

