The spirals on the wrist of Gobbi











Spirals are a small universe that occupies a precise place in the world of jewelry: to be precise, the center of Milan, a stone’s throw from the Duomo. The spirals have their home in the Gobbi jewelry store, founded 175 years ago. And that now, thanks to the creativity of Serena Pozzolini Gobbi, has joined the sale of jewelry and watches of prestigious brands also that of collections with its own brand. Jewels that are designed by the manager and creative Serena Pozzolini Gobbi. After the debut of the Fairytale collection, the designer in spring enriched the proposals with the Rainbow line, which added colored sapphires on the jewels that have the spiral as a common thread. On the other hand, the spiral is also the geometric shape of DNA, which in Gobbi’s case means jewels.



In addition to jewels dedicated to women, however, now Serena she add cufflinks for men’s shirts (but can also be used by women, why not?) which have the same curvilinear effect. The cufflinks are offered in white or pink gold, with the addition of white or black diamonds for a man who is particularly sensitive to the display of luxury details.















