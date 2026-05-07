Anello a forma di scorza di lime con citrino, smeraldi rotondi brillanti e cabochon, cabochon di turchese, zaffiri gialli e diamanti, crisoprasio
Anello a forma di scorza di lime con citrino, smeraldi rotondi brillanti e cabochon, cabochon di turchese, zaffiri gialli e diamanti, crisoprasio

Jewelry that loves company with Piaget Cocktail

The Maison presents the new version of its jewelry line inspired by the colors and sensations of the most famous drinks.

The flavor of summer is that of sunshine, but also of conviviality. A concept that is embraced with the Piaget Cocktail collection. The Swiss Maison presents a new mix, and the shaker contains the ingredients that revitalize this jewelry line created in 2010 by Stéphanie Sivrière, Piaget’s creative director, which dialogues with the Limelight Paradise high jewelry collection. Piaget Cocktail has been reinterpreted over the years with extraordinary variations of the highest level, in keeping with the Maison’s jewelry savoir-faire and refinement.

Anello a forma di fetta di limone con spessartite incisa, diamanti rotondi brillanti e zaffiro giallo.
Lemon slice shape set with engraved spessartite, round brilliant yellow sapphire

The stones used include tourmaline, aquamarine, citrine, turquoise, emerald, amethyst, and diamond, while the setting recalls the curves of a cocktail straw. The compositions are eclectic and vibrant, thanks to stones that recall the ingredients used by bartenders to create the drinks: yellow sapphire evokes the scent of lemon zest, rose quartz evokes the sweetness of lychee, green tourmaline is mint-colored, spessartite has orange notes, and amethyst has a shimmering purple hue. The stones, carved into delicate figurative shapes, come together in a pairing that can be worn between the fingers in the more high-jewelry versions, or worn every day, stacked or alone.

L'anello può essere scomposto in due parti
The ring can be broken down into two parts

The Secret Blue ring combines the sparkle of diamonds, the roundness of emeralds, and turquoise cabochons, complemented by a carved chrysoprase leaf. A joyful tribute to the most celebrated cocktails, the collection expresses the most complex sensory fusions.

Anello a forma di fetta di limone con spessartina incisa, diamanti rotondi a taglio brillante e zaffiro giallo
Lemon slice shape set with engraved spessartite, round brilliant yellow sapphire
Orecchino a clip con rubelliti a forma di pera, spessartiti glittiche, rubelliti grezze, rubelliti a cabochon, spessartiti a taglio quadrato e brillante, zaffiri rosa a taglio quadrato e brillante, diamanti a taglio quadrato, a pera e brillante
Pear-shaped rubellites, glyptic spessartites, rough rubellites, rubellite cabochons, square and brilliant-cut spessartites, square and brilliant-cut pink sapphires, square, pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds earcuff
Anello a forma di fetta di limone con spessartite incisa e perline di corniola
ALemon slice shape set with engraved spessartite, carnelian beads ring

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