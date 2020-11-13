Messika plays Kate Moss











The queen of diamonds together with the queen of models. That is Valérie Messika and Kate Moss. Together they made the revolution. Because the Messika brand, hitherto associated with high jewelery based on white gold and luxurious diamonds, is now transformed into something more complex. The high jewelry signed by the eternal Kate Moss changes the rules of the game and introduces not only new shapes, but also the freedom of color in the Parisian Maison. Kate suggested transgressions, Valérie translated wishes into drawings. The result is a wide range of jewels with innovative shapes, often oversized. The choices of the designer and the model have led to a breath of fresh air. The collaboration then was shooted on the lens of a famous Australian photographer, Chris Colls.



In any case, we cannot speak of a single collection, because Kate Moss’s signature on Messika’s jewels embraces completely different styles and sets. For example, Liberated Spirit is a rose gold and diamond set inspired by art deco and contemporary clothing, which includes tassel necklaces and ankle bracelets. Color Play, on the other hand, introduces new materials for the Maison, such as malachite, mother of pearl and turquoise on sumptuous plastron, XXL earrings, three-finger ring.



The Exotic Charm line, on the other hand, returns to the classic combination of white gold and diamonds with a design that recalls intricate arabesques, also in this case with intense necklaces and maxi earrings. Still: Spirited Wind collects jewels inspired by the shape of a feather created with diamonds, drawn with delicate and subtle lines. A compelling, asymmetrical movement makes brilliant and emerald cuts flutter. The set includes a three-finger ring.



Equally exceptional are the other lines resulting from the collaboration between Valérie Messika and Kate Moss: Released Sun, Twisted Wave, Bohemian Chic, Unchained Soul. In all there is an emerald-cut diamond, associated with yellow, white or pink gold. And in all of them shines the unique design of Messika, combined with the charming presence of Kate Moss.



























