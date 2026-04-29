Jewelry brands’ offerings for the day dedicated to motherhood.

A wealth of jewelry for mom: always the most welcome gift. The annual holiday that celebrates motherhood is the classic opportunity to express affection in a precious object. But not all mothers are the same, nor are their wallets: that’s why jewelry brands offer options for all tastes and budgets. Some showcase special pieces from their collections, others present jewelry created especially for the occasion.

Jewelry for Everyone

Like PdPaola, which is launching its Mother’s Day campaign. The heart of the collection is represented by new charms, inspired directly from childhood drawings, or pendants in the shape of letters of the alphabet, the initials of names. The jewelry is also crafted in 18K gold and lab-grown diamonds.

A Milanese brand, Atelier VM, to celebrate Mother’s Day is offering a free silver Campanellino necklace with the purchase of two pieces of jewelry (until May 10, 2026). For the occasion, Giovanni Raspini presents peony drop earrings in silver and pink crystals (€335). Inspired by flowers, they feature a silver decoration, crafted using the ancient technique of lost-wax casting, intertwined with the transparency of a teardrop crystal in delicate shades of pink.

For Mother’s Day, Marlù celebrates affection with Knoted to My Heart, the new collection created to honor what cannot be explained, only felt. Each piece in the line is conceived as a knot: precious, tenacious, unique. An intertwining of shapes and meanings that tells the longest and truest love story of all, that between a mother and her child.

Pandora interprets this occasion with creations designed to express love in all its nuances, transforming words and feelings into jewelry with an elegant and contemporary design. Each piece thus becomes a small treasure chest of love, capable of encapsulating personal stories and making them eternal. One example is the Mom ring, made of a metal alloy finished in gold and cubic zirconia (€119).

From Boccadamo comes Angelomio Dudù, a set that combines the updated Angelomio necklaces with a soft plush blanket and rattle, the Dudù. The project aims to showcase the Angelomio necklaces as a symbol of the bond every mother experiences with her baby.

Jewelry for Some