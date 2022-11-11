









Fa Gioielli, from family Alliori to the goals of Valenza tradition combined with the pleasure of innovating ♦

The Alliori family, from Valenza, has two fortunes. The first is to own an excellent company, Fa Gioielli, founded in 1960 on the initiative of Mario Alliori. The second is to have the designer, Alessandra Alliori, who continues the tradition with the Alliori brand collections. Alliori brand jewels are sold in 27 countries around the world, in Europe and in the United States. The jewels are made of 18K red gold, with white or brown diamonds set.



A globetrotting life is to give life to the business of the company, but does not limit creativity, largely modulated around the use of colored precious and semi precious stones, emeralds from the tourmalines, to which are added the classics of the jewelry, that are gold and diamonds. But more Alessandra Alliori seeks to explore new areas of the design of the universe.