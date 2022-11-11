Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e smalti

What does Fa Gioielli do with Alliori

in vetrina




Fa Gioielli, from family Alliori to the goals of Valenza tradition combined with the pleasure of innovating ♦

The Alliori family, from Valenza, has two fortunes. The first is to own an excellent company, Fa Gioielli, founded in 1960 on the initiative of Mario Alliori. The second is to have the designer, Alessandra Alliori, who continues the tradition with the Alliori brand collections. Alliori brand jewels are sold in 27 countries around the world, in Europe and in the United States. The jewels are made of 18K red gold, with white or brown diamonds set.

Anelli in oro bianco con diamanti e zaffiri
Anelli in oro bianco con diamanti e zaffiri

A globetrotting life is to give life to the business of the company, but does not limit creativity, largely modulated around the use of colored precious and semi precious stones, emeralds from the tourmalines, to which are added the classics of the jewelry, that are gold and diamonds. But more Alessandra Alliori seeks to explore new areas of the design of the universe.

Anello in oro bianco con topazio e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco con topazio e diamanti
Anelli in oro rosa con diamanti e ametista
Anelli in oro rosa con diamanti e ametista
Anello in oro rosa con topazio
Anello in oro rosa con topazio
Anelli a banda in oro rosa, diamanti e smalto
Anelli a banda in oro rosa, diamanti e smalto

Bracciale in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
Bracciale in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri

Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e smalti
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti e smalti







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top